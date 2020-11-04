 

Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to begin on November 5, 2020 –

Company receives additional 180-day grace period, until May 3, 2021, to satisfy the $1.00 bid price requirement to maintain Nasdaq listing

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that on November 3, 2020, the Listing Qualifications department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company's request to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market from The Nasdaq Global Market. The transfer is expected to take effect on the start of trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The approval was, in part, based upon the Company meeting the applicable market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the minimum bid price requirement), the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary, its agreement to the conditions outlined in the Nasdaq Listing Agreement, and additional supporting information provided in the Company’s application.

The transfer of the Company's listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company's shares. The Company's shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol “NOVN.” The Nasdaq Capital Market is a continuous trading market that operates in substantially the same manner as The Nasdaq Global Market, and listed companies must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements to qualify for continued listing.

On transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq granted the Company its second grace period of 180 calendar days, or until May 3, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to May 3, 2021.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor the minimum bid price requirement and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve any deficiencies and regain compliance.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men’s and women’s health, infectious diseases and gastroenterology conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead product candidate, SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, is currently being evaluated in the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important patient-care need for the treatment of molluscum.

