Agile Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Provide Corporate and Twirla Commercial Updates on Thursday, November 12, 2020

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-2991 for domestic callers or (201) 389-0925 for international callers. A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/, or by clicking here.