 

Kura Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • A presentation by Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT;

  • A presentation by Marc Grasso, M.D., Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET / 10:20 a.m. PT; and

  • A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Wilson at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will be available on the company’s IR website beginning the week of November 23. The virtual conference will be held from December 1-3, 2020.

Live audio webcasts of the Credit Suisse and Stifel presentations will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with archived replays available for 30 days following all three events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com


