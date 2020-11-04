Kura Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Annual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT; A presentation by Marc Grasso, M.D., Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET / 10:20 a.m. PT; and





A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Wilson at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will be available on the company’s IR website beginning the week of November 23. The virtual conference will be held from December 1-3, 2020.



Live audio webcasts of the Credit Suisse and Stifel presentations will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with archived replays available for 30 days following all three events.