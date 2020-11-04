 

Marathon Environmental Impact Statement Accepted into Formal Review Process

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report that the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Valentine Gold Project (the “Project”) located in the Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) has been determined to be conforming with federal EIS guidelines issued in July 2019 by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). As a result, the EIS has been accepted into IAAC’s formal review process, marking a significant milestone in the overall Environmental Assessment (EA) process for the Project.

The EIS was submitted to IAAC and the NL Department of Environment, Climate Change and Municipalities (NLDECCM) on September 29, 2020. The EA for the Valentine Gold Project commenced in April 2019 with the filing of a Project Description and a Project Registration to the federal and provincial regulators respectively. The EA is being conducted pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 and the NL Environmental Protection Act.

Now that the EIS has been determined to be conforming with the 2019 guidelines, federal and provincial technical review processes will begin, overseen by IAAC and a provincial Environmental Assessment Committee established under the auspices of NLDECCM. These reviews are expected to occur over a period of approximately 12 months and include information requests and submittals, as well as public consultations. Permitting for site-specific activities related to the Project’s construction and operation would be expected to commence following successful release from the EA process.

The EIS has been authored by Marathon and Stantec of St. John’s, NL, and utilizes extensive environmental baseline data collected at the Project site by Marathon and its consultants starting in 2011. It incorporates the results of a Current Land Use and Traditional Knowledge Study completed by the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation, and an independent economic assessment of the Project completed by Strategic Concepts Inc. of St. Johns, NL. Starting in March 2019, and continuing through to the summer of 2020, a series of public meetings, engagements and information sessions on the Project were conducted with the Qalipu and the Miawpukek First Nations, the communities of Millertown, Buchans, Buchans Junction, Badger, Grand Falls-Windsor and Bishop’s Falls, and regional civil society groups. Feedback received from these sessions has been incorporated into the Project’s planning and design process.

