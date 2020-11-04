 

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinars on Cardiometabolic Candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that on November 18, and November 19, 2020, it will host two key opinion leader (KOL) webinars to discuss the company’s two investigational RNA interference (RNAi) based cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3. Arrowhead will also present data from Phase 1/2 clinical studies of ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020. The webinars may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

Webinar Details:

ARO-APOC3 KOL Webinar
 Date: November 18, 2020, 11:30 a.m. EST
KOL: Christie Ballantyne, M.D., Baylor College of Medicine

The ARO-APOC3 webinar will feature a presentation by Christie Ballantyne, M.D., the Vice Chair of Research for the Department of Medicine, the Chief of Cardiology and the Chief of Cardiovascular Research, and the Director of the Lipid Metabolism and Atherosclerosis Clinic Center for Cardiometabolic Disease Prevention at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Ballantyne will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with hypertriglyceridemia. Arrowhead management will also provide a review of the ARO-APOC3 program, which is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study.

ARO-ANG3 KOL Webinar
 Date: November 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m. EST
KOL: Ira Goldberg, M.D., New York University Langone School of Medicine

The ARO-ANG3 webinar will feature a presentation by Ira Goldberg, M.D., Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at New York University Langone School of Medicine. Dr. Goldberg will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with mixed dyslipidemia. Arrowhead management will also provide a review of the ARO-ANG3 program, which is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study.

Christie Ballantyne, M.D.

Christie Ballantyne, M.D., is one of the nation’s foremost experts on lipids, atherosclerosis and heart disease prevention. His research interest in the prevention of heart disease has led him to become an established investigator for the American Heart Association and to receive continuous funding from the NIH since joining the faculty in 1988 in basic research of leukocyte-endothelial interactions, translations research in biomarkers and clinical trials.

