Foresight Completes Integration of NVIDIA Platforms for Use in Autonomous Machines and Vehicles

Moreover, Foresight is now part of NVIDIA Inception, an acceleration platform that offers go-to-market support, expertise, and technology assistance to artificial intelligence (AI) and data science startups transforming industries using NVIDIA graphics processing unit (GPU) accelerated solutions. Foresight also continues its software integration efforts with the NVIDIA DRIVE platform to help accelerate development of autonomous vehicles (AVs).

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has completed integration of its QuadSight software on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform, suitable for shuttles, agriculture, heavy equipment machines and more.

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform enables Foresight to run its stereoscopic obstacle detection software, composed of both a visible-light and an infrared channel, designed to provide accurate information about any object in harsh weather and lighting conditions. The NVIDIA platform also allows Foresight to perform fusion between the visible-light and infrared channels, generating an accurate depth map while reducing false alerts. Jetson AGX Xavier offers outstanding AI capabilities with big workstation performance in a small form factor (32 trillion operations per second at 30 watts), making it ideal for autonomous machines such as industrial and heavy equipment vehicles.

Foresight also uses NVIDIA DRIVE, an open and scalable AV hardware and software platform that spans from the cloud to the car and back. This end-to-end software-defined AI solution allows Foresight to further develop its technology for passenger vehicles and offer enhanced perception, localization and 3D mapping capabilities that are key for safe autonomous and highly automated driving.

“Foresight’s revolutionary stereoscopic vision solutions are based on advanced algorithms for image processing, 3D video analysis and sensor fusion. Our solutions require cutting-edge computing infrastructure that enables high performance advanced image processing algorithms,” said David Lempert, Foresight’s Vice President of R&D. “We are confident that NVIDIA’s platforms offer the best possible solutions for our needs. As more and more players in the automotive and autonomous machines markets select NVIDIA as their preferred platform, we believe that choosing to integrate the AI leader’s computing platforms will help us to further develop our technological capabilities and expand our product offerings across different market segments.”