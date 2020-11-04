 

Foresight Completes Integration of NVIDIA Platforms for Use in Autonomous Machines and Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 13:30  |  77   |   |   

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has completed integration of its QuadSight software on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform, suitable for shuttles, agriculture, heavy equipment machines and more.

Moreover, Foresight is now part of NVIDIA Inception, an acceleration platform that offers go-to-market support, expertise, and technology assistance to artificial intelligence (AI) and data science startups transforming industries using NVIDIA graphics processing unit (GPU) accelerated solutions. Foresight also continues its software integration efforts with the NVIDIA DRIVE platform to help accelerate development of autonomous vehicles (AVs).

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform enables Foresight to run its stereoscopic obstacle detection software, composed of both a visible-light and an infrared channel, designed to provide accurate information about any object in harsh weather and lighting conditions. The NVIDIA platform also allows Foresight to perform fusion between the visible-light and infrared channels, generating an accurate depth map while reducing false alerts. Jetson AGX Xavier offers outstanding AI capabilities with big workstation performance in a small form factor (32 trillion operations per second at 30 watts), making it ideal for autonomous machines such as industrial and heavy equipment vehicles.

Foresight also uses NVIDIA DRIVE, an open and scalable AV hardware and software platform that spans from the cloud to the car and back. This end-to-end software-defined AI solution allows Foresight to further develop its technology for passenger vehicles and offer enhanced perception, localization and 3D mapping capabilities that are key for safe autonomous and highly automated driving.

“Foresight’s revolutionary stereoscopic vision solutions are based on advanced algorithms for image processing, 3D video analysis and sensor fusion. Our solutions require cutting-edge computing infrastructure that enables high performance advanced image processing algorithms,” said David Lempert, Foresight’s Vice President of R&D. “We are confident that NVIDIA’s platforms offer the best possible solutions for our needs. As more and more players in the automotive and autonomous machines markets select NVIDIA as their preferred platform, we believe that choosing to integrate the AI leader’s computing platforms will help us to further develop our technological capabilities and expand our product offerings across different market segments.”

Seite 1 von 3
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight Completes Integration of NVIDIA Platforms for Use in Autonomous Machines and Vehicles Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has completed integration of its QuadSight software on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform, suitable for shuttles, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Leading Pipeline Company, Energy Transfer, to Purchase Low-Cost Power from Recurrent Energy’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Foresight to Launch Its COVID-19 Symptom Detection Solution in Japan at SEECAT 2020 Exhibition
13.10.20
Knorr-Bremse Makes Additional $10 Million Investment in Rail Vision

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.07.20
4
Foresight FRSX: Autonomes Fahren - CoVid19 Screening - Defense