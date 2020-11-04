 

Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers, announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the third quarter 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

  • (833) 423-0481 (U.S.)
  • (918) 922-2375 (international)
  • Conference ID: 1277839

An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website, http://investors.salariuspharma.com/. An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients that need them the most. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact

Investor Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA/Miriam Miller
(212) 375-2664 / 2694
mmcenroe@tiberend.com
mmiller@tiberend.com

Media Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett
(212) 375-2686 
jbennett@tiberend.com


