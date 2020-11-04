 

Nomination Committee Appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2021 in Immunicum AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

Press Release

4 November 2020

Nomination Committee Appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2021 in Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed in accordance with the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee, adopted by the Annual General Meeting of April 28, 2020. The members of Immunicum’s Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the four largest shareholders, as of August 31, 2020, who wish to exercise their right to appoint a representative. If four shareholders have not informed of their intention to participate in the Nomination Committee no later than six months prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall be comprised of fewer members.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Immunicum, Michael Oredsson, has contacted the largest shareholders in order to appoint a Nomination Committee. The following members have been appointed by the three largest shareholders who have accepted the invitation to participate in the Nomination Committee:

Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Martin Lindström, appointed by Loggen Invest AB
Jamal El-Mosleh, appointed by Holger Blomstrand byggnads AB

In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 15.6 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company as of August 31, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on the May 4, 2021 in Stockholm.

Information regarding the work of the Nomination Committee is available on Immunicum's website www.immunicum.com.

Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via e-mail to info@immunicum.com or by letter to Immunicum AB (publ) Att: Valberedningen, Östermalmstorg 5, 114 42 Stockholm.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +46 (0) 70 718 89 30
E-mail: info@immunicum.com 

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

 

Attachment


Immunicum Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nomination Committee Appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2021 in Immunicum AB (publ) Press Release 4 November 2020 Nomination Committee Appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2021 in Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Magnus Persson to Resign from Immunicum’s Board of Directors
06.10.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Next Safety and Enrollment Update for Phase Ib/II ILIAD Combination Trial