Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed in accordance with the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee, adopted by the Annual General Meeting of April 28, 2020. The members of Immunicum’s Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the four largest shareholders, as of August 31, 2020, who wish to exercise their right to appoint a representative. If four shareholders have not informed of their intention to participate in the Nomination Committee no later than six months prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall be comprised of fewer members.

Nomination Committee Appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2021 in Immunicum AB (publ)

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Immunicum, Michael Oredsson, has contacted the largest shareholders in order to appoint a Nomination Committee. The following members have been appointed by the three largest shareholders who have accepted the invitation to participate in the Nomination Committee:

Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Martin Lindström, appointed by Loggen Invest AB

Jamal El-Mosleh, appointed by Holger Blomstrand byggnads AB

In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 15.6 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company as of August 31, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on the May 4, 2021 in Stockholm.

Information regarding the work of the Nomination Committee is available on Immunicum's website www.immunicum.com.

Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via e-mail to info@immunicum.com or by letter to Immunicum AB (publ) Att: Valberedningen, Östermalmstorg 5, 114 42 Stockholm.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Telephone: +46 (0) 70 718 89 30

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com





Attachment