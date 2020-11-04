 

AGF Management Limited Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 13:45  |  42   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B, “AGF” or the “Company”) today announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”), pursuant to which AGF offered to purchase for cancellation a number of its Class B non-voting shares (the “Class B Non-Voting Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $40 million at a purchase price of not less than $5.65 and not more than $6.25 per Class B Non-Voting Share. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 3, 2020.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, and based on the preliminary calculations from Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”), as depositary for the Offer, AGF expects to take up and pay for 7,017,543 Class B Non-Voting Shares at a price of $5.70 per Class B Non-Voting Share (the “Purchase Price”) under the Offer, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately $40 million and 9.1% of the total number of AGF’s issued and outstanding Class B Non-Voting Shares before giving effect to the Offer.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated September 28, 2020, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which we filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

13,247,042 Class B Non-Voting Shares were validly tendered and were not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer. Since the Offer was oversubscribed, it is expected that shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made purchase price tenders will have the number of Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased by AGF prorated to approximately 99.6% of their successfully tendered Class B Non-Voting Shares following the determination of the final results of the Offer (other than “odd lot” tenders, which are not subject to proration). Shareholders who made auction tenders at a price in excess of the Purchase Price will have their Class B Non-Voting Shares returned by the Depositary.

After giving effect to the Offer, AGF expects to have 57,600 Class A voting common shares and 69,866,066 Class B Non-Voting Shares issued and outstanding.

The number of Class B Non-Voting Shares to be purchased, the proration factor and the Purchase Price referred to above are preliminary, remain subject to verification by the Depositary and assume that all Class B Non-Voting Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. Upon take up and payment of the Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased, AGF will release the final results of the Offer.

Seite 1 von 3
AGF Management (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGF Management Limited Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B, “AGF” or the “Company”) today announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”), pursuant to which AGF offered to purchase for cancellation a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
AGF Announces Final Valuations and Confirms Termination of AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF
15.10.20
AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF
05.10.20
AGF Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management