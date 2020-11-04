AGF Management Limited Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, and based on the preliminary calculations from Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”), as depositary for the Offer, AGF expects to take up and pay for 7,017,543 Class B Non-Voting Shares at a price of $5.70 per Class B Non-Voting Share (the “Purchase Price”) under the Offer, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately $40 million and 9.1% of the total number of AGF’s issued and outstanding Class B Non-Voting Shares before giving effect to the Offer.

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B, “AGF” or the “Company”) today announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”), pursuant to which AGF offered to purchase for cancellation a number of its Class B non-voting shares (the “Class B Non-Voting Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $40 million at a purchase price of not less than $5.65 and not more than $6.25 per Class B Non-Voting Share. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 3, 2020.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated September 28, 2020, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which we filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

13,247,042 Class B Non-Voting Shares were validly tendered and were not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer. Since the Offer was oversubscribed, it is expected that shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made purchase price tenders will have the number of Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased by AGF prorated to approximately 99.6% of their successfully tendered Class B Non-Voting Shares following the determination of the final results of the Offer (other than “odd lot” tenders, which are not subject to proration). Shareholders who made auction tenders at a price in excess of the Purchase Price will have their Class B Non-Voting Shares returned by the Depositary.

After giving effect to the Offer, AGF expects to have 57,600 Class A voting common shares and 69,866,066 Class B Non-Voting Shares issued and outstanding.

The number of Class B Non-Voting Shares to be purchased, the proration factor and the Purchase Price referred to above are preliminary, remain subject to verification by the Depositary and assume that all Class B Non-Voting Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. Upon take up and payment of the Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased, AGF will release the final results of the Offer.