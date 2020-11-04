 

Juniper Networks Announces Date for Global Partner Summit and Bold Vision for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 13:45  |  25   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced dates for its 2020 virtual Partner Summit. The Summit will be held November 17 and 18, 2020 for the Americas and Europe, followed by a virtual event in Asia on December 1, 2020.

This year’s Partner Summit, themed A Time to Be Bold, is anticipated to draw more than 2,000 participants worldwide. Juniper is expected to share its 2021 vision for partners, investments in the Channel organization and Juniper’s latest transformative technologies.

The event host for North America, Kyle Brown, will make his Summit debut, having joined Juniper in September 2020 to lead the North America channel sales team. Hosting the virtual Partner Summit for Europe will be Sander Groot, Head of EMEA and LATAM Channels at Juniper, and for Asia, Maytry Thianesysavanh, Director of Partner Sales at Juniper Networks.

In addition, partners can expect to hear from Juniper CEO, Rami Rahim, Global Channels & Virtual Sales VP, Gordon Mackintosh and EVP & CPO, Manoj Leelanivas.

Gordon Mackintosh, Global Channels & Virtual Sales VP, had this to say about the upcoming event, “on the heels of our Partner Advisory Council meetings, we’ve seen a strong alignment with our partners’ expectations and our plans heading into 2021. We are extremely confident in how we will deliver profitability together, with bold new programs and transformational technologies.”

Partners should contact Juniper-Partner-Summit-2020 to request an invitation to the event.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations:

Leslie Moore
Juniper Networks
+1 (408) 936-5767
llmoore@juniper.net


Juniper Networks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Juniper Networks Announces Date for Global Partner Summit and Bold Vision for 2021 SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced dates for its 2020 virtual Partner Summit. The Summit will be held November 17 and 18, 2020 for the Americas …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.10.20
Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire 128 Technology – Accelerating the Industry Transformation from Network-Centric SD-WANs to User-Centric AI-Driven WANs
14.10.20
Telefónica Spain Selects Juniper Networks to Secure 5G Network
07.10.20
Juniper Networks Answers Who and What is On the Network with Risk-Based Access Control Capabilities and New VPN Application