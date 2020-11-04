 

LogicBio Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for LB-001 for the Treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 13:45  |  43   |   |   

Fast Track designation facilitates development of new therapies that treat serious conditions and fulfill unmet needs for patients

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC) (LogicBio), a company dedicated to extending the reach of genetic medicine with pioneering targeted delivery platforms, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to its clinical candidate, LB-001 for the treatment methylmalonic acidemia (MMA). According to the FDA, the purpose of Fast Track designation is to get important new drugs to patients earlier by facilitating the development, and expediting the review, of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

Commenting on the announcement, Daniel Gruskin, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development of LogicBio, said, “We are pleased the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to LB-001 in recognition of the importance of our efforts to bring a durable treatment to the children suffering from MMA. With Fast Track status, we plan to continue to work closely with the FDA to fully utilize the opportunities presented by this designation to make LB-001 available to patients as quickly as possible.”

About Fast Track Designation

The FDA’s Fast Track designation is a process designed to expedite or facilitate the review of product candidates to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Fast Track designation allows for early and frequent communication with the FDA throughout the entire drug development and review process. It may also allow for priority or rolling review of a company’s Biologics License Application (BLA).

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is dedicated to extending the reach of genetic medicine with pioneering targeted delivery platforms. LogicBio’s proprietary genome editing technology platform, GeneRide, enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. LogicBio has received FDA clearance for the first-in-human clinical trial of LB-001, a wholly owned genome editing program leveraging GeneRide for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in early 2021. In addition, LogicBio has a collaboration with Takeda to research and develop LB-301, an investigational therapy leveraging GeneRide for the treatment of the rare pediatric disease Crigler-Najjar syndrome.

