LogicBio Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for LB-001 for the Treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA)

Fast Track designation facilitates development of new therapies that treat serious conditions and fulfill unmet needs for patients

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC) (LogicBio), a company dedicated to extending the reach of genetic medicine with pioneering targeted delivery platforms, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to its clinical candidate, LB-001 for the treatment methylmalonic acidemia (MMA). According to the FDA, the purpose of Fast Track designation is to get important new drugs to patients earlier by facilitating the development, and expediting the review, of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.



Commenting on the announcement, Daniel Gruskin, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development of LogicBio, said, “We are pleased the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to LB-001 in recognition of the importance of our efforts to bring a durable treatment to the children suffering from MMA. With Fast Track status, we plan to continue to work closely with the FDA to fully utilize the opportunities presented by this designation to make LB-001 available to patients as quickly as possible.”