Albion Development VCT PLC Interim Management Statement
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
Introduction
I am pleased to present Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.
Performance and dividends
The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 September 2020 was £72.61 million or 78.36 pence per share (excluding treasury shares). After accounting for the dividend of 1.99 pence per share paid on 30 September 2020 to shareholders on the register on 11 September 2020, this is an increase of 1.05 pence per share (1.36 per cent.) since 30 June 2020.
Share issues
During the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, the Company issued the following shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme (and are included in the net asset value figures for 30 September 2020 above):
|Date
|Number of shares issued
|Issue price per share
|Net invested £’000
|30 September 2020
|401,094
|77.31 pence
|294
Share buy-backs
During the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, the Company purchased 364,722 Ordinary shares for £269,000 at an average price of 73.44 pence per Ordinary share. All of the shares are to be held in treasury.
It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.
Portfolio
The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:
|New investment
|£’000
|Activity
|The Voucher Market Limited (T/A WeGift)
|492
|A cloud platform that enables corporates to purchase digital gift cards and to distribute them to employees and customers
|Total new investments
|492
|Further investments
|£’000
|Activity
|Quantexa Limited
|1,374
|Network analytics platform to detect financial crime
|Phrasee Limited
|301
|AI platform that generates optimised marketing campaigns
|uMotif Limited
|234
|A patient engagement and data capture platform for use in real world and observational research
|Oxsensis Limited
|112
|A developer and producer of industrial sensors for use in ultra-high temperature environments
|ePatient Network Limited (T/A Raremark)
|54
|Online community connecting people affected by rare diseases
|The Evewell (Harley Street) Limited
|47
|Operator of a women’s health centre focusing on fertility
|Total further investments
|2,122
Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2020:
