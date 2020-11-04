Performance and dividends The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 September 2020 was £72.61 million or 78.36 pence per share (excluding treasury shares). After accounting for the dividend of 1.99 pence per share paid on 30 September 2020 to shareholders on the register on 11 September 2020, this is an increase of 1.05 pence per share (1.36 per cent.) since 30 June 2020.

Introduction I am pleased to present Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Share issues

During the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, the Company issued the following shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme (and are included in the net asset value figures for 30 September 2020 above):

Date Number of shares issued Issue price per share Net invested £’000 30 September 2020 401,094 77.31 pence 294

Share buy-backs

During the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, the Company purchased 364,722 Ordinary shares for £269,000 at an average price of 73.44 pence per Ordinary share. All of the shares are to be held in treasury.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:

New investment £’000 Activity The Voucher Market Limited (T/A WeGift) 492 A cloud platform that enables corporates to purchase digital gift cards and to distribute them to employees and customers Total new investments 492





Further investments £’000 Activity Quantexa Limited 1,374 Network analytics platform to detect financial crime Phrasee Limited 301 AI platform that generates optimised marketing campaigns uMotif Limited 234 A patient engagement and data capture platform for use in real world and observational research Oxsensis Limited 112 A developer and producer of industrial sensors for use in ultra-high temperature environments ePatient Network Limited (T/A Raremark) 54 Online community connecting people affected by rare diseases The Evewell (Harley Street) Limited 47 Operator of a women’s health centre focusing on fertility Total further investments 2,122

Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2020: