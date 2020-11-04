 

MSCI Published an Investor Presentation

04.11.2020, 13:59  |  39   |   |   

MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, published a presentation for investors on its website, ir.msci.com, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company’s management team may use this presentation during meetings with investors.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

