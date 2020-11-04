 

The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement Annual Conference Series brings you global leaders in healthcare and VBHC pioneers alongside a special COVID-19 session

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) expects over 700 delegates at their Virtual Congress on 16-19 November 2020.

ICHOM

Suzanne Gaunt, President and CEO, ICHOM, shares, "At our first Virtual Congress, I am delighted to be joined by so many high-calibre speakers. Over the four days, we offer you the chance to learn, debate and discuss the most important aspects of value-based healthcare and connect with your community. We are including a session on our new COVID-19 Standard Set which will help the VBHC community during this pandemic."

The COVID session at the ICHOM Virtual Congress, chaired by Dr Kees Brinkman, Internist, OLVG Hospital, Santeon will provide an overview of the recently introduced COVID-19 Standard Set including definitions for each measure, PROMs time points for collection and associated risk factors.

Expert speakers at the Congress include:

  • Professor Chorh Chuan Tan, Chief Health Scientist and Executive Director, Office for Healthcare, Transformation, Ministry of Health, Singapore
  • Ronnie van Diemen-Steenvoorde, Director-General of Curative Care - Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport
  • Omar Ishrak, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board – Medtronic
  • Francesca Colombo, Head of Health Division, OECD

The event allows the delegates to:

  • Understand the benefits of outcomes measurement and how this empowers patients, providers, payers and policy makers alike
  • Hear ICHOM's strategic plans for a step change in our efforts to unlocking the potential of VBHC
  • Know how to implement VBHC, with our step by step guide on how to get started to how to scale
  • Listen to real-life examples of organisations in the USA, Canada, Europe, Wales and Asia-Pacific where routine care includes outcomes measurement and shared decision making

Networking features have been added to an already impressive online platform to offer delegates, sponsors and exhibitors a more immersive and interactive experience. These include face to face meetings, networking lounges, chat forums and breakout areas.

Visit conference.ichom.org for more information.

More Information on ICHOM:

ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015300/ICHOM_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement Annual Conference Series brings you global leaders in healthcare and VBHC pioneers alongside a special COVID-19 session LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) expects over 700 delegates at their Virtual Congress on 16-19 November 2020. Suzanne Gaunt, President and CEO, ICHOM, shares, "At our first …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Maire Tecnimont Group's NextChem And Indian Oil Corporation Sign India's First Circular Economy MoU
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Portable Blenders Market Size Worth $225.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
CGTN: China unveils blueprint to become global leader in innovation
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods