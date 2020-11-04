 

IHS Markit to Present at J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conference

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that two of its executive leaders will present virtually at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 2:05 p.m. EST.

The executive leaders include:

  • Lance Uggla, chairman and CEO
  • Jonathan Gear, executive vice president and chief financial officer

A live webcast and replay of the IHS Markit presentation will be available and can be accessed at https://investor.ihsmarkit.com for 90 days following the event.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2020 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.



