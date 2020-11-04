Lantheus Holdings to Present at November 2020 Investor Conferences

 

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB, and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today announced that management will present at two investor conferences in November.

  • Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
    • Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
    • Time: 9:30am Eastern Time
    • Participants: Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
    • Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
    • Time: 8:20am Eastern Time
    • Participant: Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB, and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Disclaimer

