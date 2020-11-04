 

TiVo Introduces Deep Discovery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced Deep Discovery, a new API based metadata solution. Elisa, a Finnish market leader in telecommunications and digital services, has signed a multiyear extension and expansion of its agreement with TiVo which will include deploying Deep Discovery to help the customers of its video service, Elisa Viihde, find more programming and movies they’ll love.

“In a content landscape with more options than ever, advanced personalization and relevance are fundamental for products and services as consumers increasingly want to interact with brands that know what they want, before they even search for it,” said Chris Ambrozic, vice president of product, Discovery, Xperi. “Deep Discovery harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to deliver more relevant and personalized recommendations for service providers like Elisa.”

TiVo’s Deep Discovery package, an option with Video Metadata, allows TV and video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and new media companies to better maximize the value of their catalogs and drive conversion, engagement and loyalty. With Deep Discovery, content is enriched to a new level of detail with metadata like Moods, Tones, Themes, Weighted Keywords, Age Descriptors and Popularity Scores, resulting in highly relevant search results and recommendations:

  • Mood, Tone, Theme and Time Period create delightfully unexpected results
  • Topics bring in granular details from the content to form connections to special interests
  • Popularity Scores link older titles to trending content, taking advantage of social and cultural topics to add timeliness
  • Weighted Keywords provide quantitative and qualitative insights into content relationships

Unlike other metadata solutions, TiVo links these fields to standardized video metadata, differentiating and improving the overall user experience.

“We are excited to extend and expand our existing relationship with Elisa through Deep Discovery, which will enable it to continue creating and delivering the very best experience for its customers,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, Xperi.

Elisa is a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services and its video service, Elisa Viihde, is the leading digital entertainment service in Finland. The service offers streaming video services, rental movies, and an extensive range of pay-TV packages. Elisa has been a TiVo customer with TV Schedule and VOD Metadata since 2014.

“We’re deepening our relationship with TiVo to make it easier for our customers to discover great content,” said development director Magnus Pettersson at Elisa. “This new long-term agreement will benefit our customers immediately as we roll out TiVo’s API based solution. TiVo’s ambition and commitment to providing new and innovative metadata products that embrace machine learning and AI bring the opportunity to make the user experience of our IPTV&OTT services even better than before.”

TiVo has decades of experience investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across multiple platforms.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

XPER-P

Xperi Holding Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TiVo Introduces Deep Discovery TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced Deep Discovery, a new API based metadata solution. Elisa, a Finnish market leader in telecommunications …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Leading Pipeline Company, Energy Transfer, to Purchase Low-Cost Power from Recurrent Energy’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
DTS Connected Radio Launches in Major Global Car Platform, Redefines In-Vehicle Listening Experience
22.10.20
Foxtel Selects TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery, Conversation Service to Power Voice Search
21.10.20
Xperi to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
15.10.20
TiVo+ Expands its Partnership with Pluto TV to Launch 72 Channels