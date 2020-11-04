 

J.Jill Announces 1-For-5 Reverse Stock Split

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

J.Jill, Inc. (“J.Jill” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JILL) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a 1-for-5 reverse stock split ratio. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on or about November 9, 2020. As such, if the reverse stock split is completed, the Company’s shareholders will receive one (1) new share of J.Jill common stock for every five (5) shares of J.Jill common stock held prior to the effective date. Shareholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares. If completed, the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) at the market open on November 10, 2020.

As previously announced, the Company’s majority shareholder has taken action by written consent to authorize (i) the Company, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock within a range of 1-for-3 and 1-for-10 of shares currently issued and outstanding, and (ii) a corresponding reduction in the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock.

The reverse stock split is intended to, among other things, increase the per share trading price of the Company’s common stock in order to regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards. Once effective, the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock will decrease from 250,000,000 to 50,000,000.

About J.Jill

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through about 280 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include those identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “outlook,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that following the reverse stock split, if consummated, the Company’s common stock will remain above the $1.00 per share minimum for the requisite period prior to, and as of, the last day of the NYSE cure period, to regain listing compliance. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum price criteria, its common stock may be subject to delisting from the NYSE, which, in turn, will result in significant adverse effect on the value and liquidity of the Company’s common stock. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. J.Jill undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

J.Jill Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.Jill Announces 1-For-5 Reverse Stock Split J.Jill, Inc. (“J.Jill” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JILL) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a 1-for-5 reverse stock split ratio. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on or about November 9, 2020. As such, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Leading Pipeline Company, Energy Transfer, to Purchase Low-Cost Power from Recurrent Energy’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
J.Jill Names Claire Spofford as Chief Executive Officer