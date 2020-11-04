Gamida Cell to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference
Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Ph. D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investors & Media” section of the Gamida Cell website, www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn or Twitter at @GamidaCellTx.
