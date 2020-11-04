Gamida Cell to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Ph. D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investors & Media” section of the Gamida Cell website, www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.