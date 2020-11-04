 

Aldeyra to Participate in the American Academy of Ophthalmology Eyecelerator 2020 Virtual Conference on Friday, November 6

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and CEO Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., will discuss Aldeyra’s novel therapeutic approaches to treating anterior and posterior segment ocular disease at the Eyecelerator 2020 Virtual Conference on Friday, November 6, 2020. Dr. Brady’s presentation is scheduled begin at 1:19 p.m. PT / 4:19 p.m. ET as part of Company Showcase III, “Advancing Trials in the Public Eye.”

The presentation will highlight data from clinical trials of Aldeyra’s lead drug candidates, 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution and ADX-2191 (0.8% methotrexate intravitreal injection). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, two of the largest markets in ophthalmology. ADX-2191 is in Phase 3 testing for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), a rare but serious sight-threatening retinal disease with no approved treatment.

Eyecelerator, a partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), is designed to connect entrepreneurs, investors, businesses and ophthalmologists to advance ophthalmic innovation. To register for the Eyecelerator 2020 Virtual Conference, visit https://www.eyecelerator.com/november-2020.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

