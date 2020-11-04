Aldeyra to Participate in the American Academy of Ophthalmology Eyecelerator 2020 Virtual Conference on Friday, November 6

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and CEO Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., will discuss Aldeyra’s novel therapeutic approaches to treating anterior and posterior segment ocular disease at the Eyecelerator 2020 Virtual Conference on Friday, November 6, 2020. Dr. Brady’s presentation is scheduled begin at 1:19 p.m. PT / 4:19 p.m. ET as part of Company Showcase III, “Advancing Trials in the Public Eye.”

The presentation will highlight data from clinical trials of Aldeyra’s lead drug candidates, 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution and ADX-2191 (0.8% methotrexate intravitreal injection). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, two of the largest markets in ophthalmology. ADX-2191 is in Phase 3 testing for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), a rare but serious sight-threatening retinal disease with no approved treatment.