 

Agilent Collaborates With SGS to Release New US EPA Method for the Analysis of Dioxins Using GC/TQ

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today a collaboration with SGS has resulted in a new GC/TQ method, the SGS AXYS Method 16130, approved by the US EPA as an alternative method for the future regulation and detection of dioxins.

Dioxins are a group of chemical compounds that are considered persistent environmental pollutants and subsequently find their way into the food chain. These chemicals are listed as persistent organic pollutants under the United Nations Stockholm Convention and are therefore regulated globally, meaning that accurate, reliable testing methods for dioxins are essential.

The previous US EPA dioxin testing method, EPA 1613B, required the use of magnetic sector instruments. These aging platforms are both difficult and expensive to use and maintain and therefore suffer from decreasing vendor and instrument availability.

“There was a crucial need for an alternative testing method as the current promulgated method of testing relies on 30-year-old mass spectrometry technology which is no longer being supported by most instrument manufacturers,” said Coreen Hamilton, a senior scientist with SGS Environmental, Health, and Safety who worked on the project. “We have worked in close collaboration over the past two years with the EPA and equipment manufacturers, including Agilent, to find a new method that would take advantage of the latest technological advancements such as modern tandem mass spectrometers.”

This new technology is already widely used in contract testing labs and is less expensive to purchase, operate, and maintain, increasing the number of laboratories able to perform this testing.

“This collaboration between Agilent, SGS AXYS, and the US EPA shows our commitment to provide the tools for labs to ensure a safer and healthier environment for all,” stated Tarun Anumol, Director, Global Environment & Food Markets, at Agilent. “The creation of this new method to analyze dioxins and furans using a GC/TQ allows environmental labs the ability to employ the newest technology to measure these contaminants more accurately and reliably while allowing them to reduce operational and laboratory costs at the same time.”

“This effort also shows Agilent’s continued commitment to support environmental testing as a market leader in this space for over 40 years,” Anumol added.

The newly approved Agilent SGS AXYS Method 16130 is set to become a key testing solution for environmental laboratories testing regulated contaminants. This new method will greatly reduce exposure to dioxins found in soil, agricultural land, and water.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. In its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

