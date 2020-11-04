Leading National Health Plan Renews Ontrak Contract for Largest Medicaid Market

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the renewal of its contract with one of the nation’s leading health insurance providers for its Ontrak-C solution in Texas.

Mr. Curt Medeiros, President and COO of Ontrak, stated, “After a successful 2-year pilot program for this national health plan partner in Texas, our contract was expanded in 2018 beyond substance use disorders to enable Medicaid members to participate in Ontrak for treatment of anxiety and depression. We are proud that the clinical outcomes and ROI of that expanded evidence-based care program have now prompted this partner to enter into a longer term contract with Ontrak to provide integrated clinical and behavioral health services that transform healthcare in the communities that they serve in Texas for 2021 and beyond. With nationwide anxiety now at record highs, particularly among the Medicaid and Medicare population, we look forward to providing critical behavioral healthcare to these members.”