 

Leading National Health Plan Renews Ontrak Contract for Largest Medicaid Market

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the renewal of its contract with one of the nation’s leading health insurance providers for its Ontrak-C solution in Texas.

Mr. Curt Medeiros, President and COO of Ontrak, stated, “After a successful 2-year pilot program for this national health plan partner in Texas, our contract was expanded in 2018 beyond substance use disorders to enable Medicaid members to participate in Ontrak for treatment of anxiety and depression. We are proud that the clinical outcomes and ROI of that expanded evidence-based care program have now prompted this partner to enter into a longer term contract with Ontrak to provide integrated clinical and behavioral health services that transform healthcare in the communities that they serve in Texas for 2021 and beyond. With nationwide anxiety now at record highs, particularly among the Medicaid and Medicare population, we look forward to providing critical behavioral healthcare to these members.”

OntrakTM solutions for substance use disorder, depression and anxiety are well aligned to the new environment for delivering quality healthcare, because they are entirely telephonic and staffed by a nationwide virtual network of employee Member Engagement Specialists, Care Coaches and Community Care Coordinators combined with one of the nation’s largest telehealth networks of behavioral health and medical providers. Texas continues to be one of the largest Ontrak markets in terms of eligible and enrolled members.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

