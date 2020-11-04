 

MiMedx To Advance the Conversation of Study Bias in the Clinical Evaluation of Skin Substitutes in Chronic Wounds at SAWC FALL

Company to Showcase Newly Launched EpiCord Expandable Product Line

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or “the Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, announced it will sponsor an Innovation Theater at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall (SAWC Fall) taking place November 4-6. The session will take an in depth look at the quality of clinical trials in wound care.

“We have an incredible opportunity to advance the science of wound care, apply our understanding of placental tissue, and improve patient outcomes,” said Robert Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President of R&D at MiMedx. “There is an unmet need for those who are suffering from chronic, hard-to-heal wounds and we have the ability to elevate the scientific rigor for the category, along with the standard of care for both patients and physicians.”

Decoding the Data: Understanding the Impact of Study Bias in the Clinical Evaluation of Skin Substitutes in Chronic Wounds
This session will assess the differences in the quality of clinical trials on the use of skin substitutes in chronic wounds, specifically focusing on the importance of identifying inherent bias in clinical study design in the age of evidence-based medicine. This symposium will also include an overview of the recent Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ) 2020 Technical Assessment on Skin Substitutes document, a brief review of the MiMedx clinical studies that were evaluated in the ARHQ document and identified as low risk-of-bias, randomized controlled trials. The session will be presented by Professor Francis Game and Dr. William Tettelbach.

Virtual Booth Presentations
The Company will highlight EpiCord Expandable, a new addition to the MiMedx portfolio, as the first and only expandable allograft derived from the umbilical cord. The allograft can expand to twice its size, conforming to uneven surfaces and deep wounds, and is thick enough to allow for suturing as needed to keep the graft in place. Featured speaker Dr. Anthony Iorio will present his clinical experience with EpiCord Expandable through a series of cases, focusing on hard-to-heal diabetic foot ulcers, and discuss the benefits of having an expandable umbilical cord allograft for the economical treatment of various sized wounds. Additionally, Michelle Massee, Associate Vice President of Research at MiMedx, will present a session on the design, development and composition of this novel product.

Rapid Fire Poster Symposium

  • The Use of a Placental Derived Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane Mesh Allograft Barrier to Treat Large Lower Extremity Ulcers in Patients with Multiple Comorbidities – Dr. Brandon Hawkins
  • Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (dHACM) Allograft Utilization in the Revision and Closure of an Infected Ruptured Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula – Dr. Mutaz Al-Khateeb

About MiMedx
MiMedx is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

