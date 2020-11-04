 

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports Subsidiary, GGTOOR.Com Releases New Platform and Pricing Structure

TAMPA, FL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports subsidiary, https://www.ggtoor.com/home.php releases new platform and pricing structure.

Our portal for players, organizers, and leagues, https://www.ggtoor.com/home.php, was launched November 1, 2020 and we are making the public aware of our price structure.  Players can still play for free on some of our events, but to participate in tournaments with large monetary prize pools, the player will need to pay to play. All tournaments will have a link to the information players will need including time, contact, rules, event links, participants with standings, brackets, event chat, and video links for the event they're interested in; events will be announced in our website calendar.

We are offering The Bronze Plan at no cost to participate; still more than 50 no cost tournaments around the year to play! You earn 100 Shadow Credits each time you compete! For the first place winners, we vary between prizes in cash money, gifts, and thousands of Shadow Credits! You can use your Shadow Credits to pay for Tournaments or to buy in our shop.

The Silver Plan is a onetime only entry offer for $5.00 you pay to compete in one specific tournament where you could win cash; you earn 100 Shadow Credits each time you compete! For the first place winners, we vary between prizes in cash money, gifts, and thousands of Shadow Credits! You can use your Shadow Credits to pay for Tournaments or to buy in our shop!

The Gold Plan $25.00. Limited time offer! With 6 months purchase all events for one month plan one payment gives you 30 days of full access in all events regardless of the prize money.  Onetime payment, and covers you to participate in all tournaments you want during 30 continuous days. You earn 100 Shadow Credits each time you compete!  

The Diamond Plan $7.99. Regular Price is: $150.00 -- Now 68% OFF. You pay only $47.94 for 6 months subscription!  Onetime payment of $47.94, covers you to participate in all tournaments you want during 180 continuous days (6 months), where you could win Cash and thousands of Shadow Credits. More tournaments around the year to play! You earn 100 Shadow Credits each time you compete! To join go to www.ggtoor.com.

