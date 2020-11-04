 

Ackroo releases Q3 2020 Financial Results reporting record earnings and 17% year-to-date YoY revenue growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 14:00  |  52   |   |   

Ackroo achieves record earnings with 64% year -to-date YoY EBITDA growth over 2019

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company” or “Ackroo”), a loyalty marketing, gift card, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, has filed its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. The results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 reflect 17% year-to-date year over year revenue growth and a 29% increase in subscription revenue over the same period in 2019. The Company also achieved a record $310,600 of positive EBITDA during the quarter representing a year over year increase of 24% and is at an all-time high of 22% of total revenues. The revenue and earnings growth are primarily related to the Company increasing subscription revenue by 29% year-to date and 10% over Q3 2019 which has led to an increased ratio of recurring revenue to one time revenue which is now at an all-time high of 84% of total revenues. Although Covid-19 had an impact on the Company’s one-time revenue it did not slow down the growth of the Company’s recurring revenue which is the main focus for the Company now and into the future.

“We are very happy with what we achieved in Q3 despite Covid-19,” said Steve Levely, CEO at Ackroo. “We were able to continue to grow our business and achieve record earnings without any government relief thanks to our strong focus on financial management. Our diversified approach to the market also assisted us as we delivered customer growth in our petroleum and hospitality business while maintaining our automotive business. Where we saw a decline was our retail business where we saw more attrition than normal in our small accounts. We increased our overall recurring revenue by 10% year over year which allowed us to deliver record earnings for the Company, however we did see a 54% decrease in our one-time revenue year over year leading to a small overall revenue decrease over the same period in 2019. We attribute the high retail business attrition and lower one-time revenue to Covid-19 as many businesses did not further invest in marketing initiatives to preserve cash and many retailers are struggling through the difficult times. We do expect this trend to change though especially as we head into our busiest quarter of the year. The holiday season is an opportune time for our clients to re-engage customers and to leverage our platform and services to drive growth. We are poised to help our clients succeed and expect a very strong close to the year for Ackroo.”

Seite 1 von 3
Ackroo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ackroo releases Q3 2020 Financial Results reporting record earnings and 17% year-to-date YoY revenue growth Ackroo achieves record earnings with 64% year -to-date YoY EBITDA growth over 2019HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company” or “Ackroo”), a loyalty marketing, gift card, payments and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Ackroo acquires GGGolf
20.10.20
Ackroo Announces $3,000,000 Strategic Private Placement
13.10.20
Ackroo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting