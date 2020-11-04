 

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12th

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after the market close, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Thursday, November 12th @ 4:30pm ET
Domestic: 877-407-4018
International: 201-689-8471
Conference ID:  13712253
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142095

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as, Vermillion inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women.  ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus.  With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX and EndoCheck. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com


