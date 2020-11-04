 

BetterLife Pharma Signs eTMF Partner to Help Accelerate AP-003 Clinical Trial Operations

VANCOUVER, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT) an emerging biotech company that is beginning clinical trials of AP-003, its COVID-19 inhalation therapeutic, announced today that it has selected Florence Healthcare to provide its electronic Trial Master File (‘eTMF’) for the conduct of the AP-003 trial. The Florence platform will simplify and  accelerate forthcoming clinical trial by streamlining internal operations and enabling direct remote connections to the Company’s research sites and partners across three countries.

“The complexities of ensuring the accuracy and compliance of study data and documents cannot be overestimated,” commented Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife.  “The eTMF is mission critical for us: Deploying Florence’s eTMF for our AP-003 COVID-19 clinical trials has the potential to shorten the time it takes to bring a safe and effective treatment to the market.  With the current global increases in cases and corresponding lockdowns, the need for speed is greater than ever.’’  

“Working with an innovative tech-savvy pharma company like BetterLife aligns with our mission of advancing cures through technology,” says Florence VP of Revenue Jeff Pool. “Their need to have an eTMF that is intuitive to use for both their internal teams and their research sites directly reflects our core tenant of building solutions that focus on end-user needs.”

Remote site access and connectivity is now a priority for companies looking to start trials in response to rapid industry shifts due to COVID-19 restricting on-site monitoring. The Florence eTMF is connected to an existing network of 8,000 study sites in 27 countries using its Florence eBinders platform as their Electronic Investigator Site File and supports the rapid implementation of new study sites.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.:

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining drug candidates, developed by Altum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (‘Altum’) based on a set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.  Altum is a wholly owned brand and subsidiary of BetterLife and the official sponsor of the AP-003 COVID-19 clinical trials.

