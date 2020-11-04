Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20201104090442_41

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,094 Unit price: 8.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,094 Volume weighted average price: 8.45 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. 010 247 6348

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

