Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Class B Shares

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEL FUSE INC. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.



Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021.

