Crawford & Company acquires HBA Group

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates is pleased to announce the acquisition of Australia-based HBA Group as part of the continuing expansion of its Crawford Legal Services (CLS) in the UK and globally.

Presently in the UK, CLS is an independent legal practice and an integrated part of the Crawford & Company claims management process providing professional and technical support in the handling of volume, niche, complex or high-value claims. The solution leverages the company’s global infrastructure and expertise and forms a core component of Crawford’s end-to-end connected claims solution.

Through the acquisition of HBA Group, CLS will locally become a leading legal services partner to clients across Australia, providing a unique and disruptive business-to-business integrated claims and legal model for the Australian legal and insurance markets. The company will be able to leverage Crawford’s global capabilities as well as benefiting from the company’s continued investment in innovative technology to support faster processing, greater efficiency and enhanced client service.

Commenting on the acquisition Joseph Blanco, president, Crawford, said: “We see significant opportunity to expand our legal service capabilities in Australia. With its market standing, geographical reach and depth of expertise, HBA Group provides a fantastic platform from which to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities. Since the launch of Crawford Legal Services in the UK in 2016, we have gained huge market traction by providing a powerful connected legal service and highly cost-efficient solution to our clients. I am delighted to be able to offer this level of service to the Australia market through HBA Group.”