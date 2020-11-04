Artelo Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Year-End Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Closed $7.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Received Ethics Approval to Commence CAReS Study of ART27.13 in the UK

Expanded Exclusive Worldwide License with Stony Brook University for Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor Platform



LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

“This has been a pivotal year for Artelo, with notable clinical and operational progress alongside a successful financing to advance our programs toward meaningful milestones,” stated Gregory D. Gorgas, Artelo’s President and CEO. “Most significantly, we are poised to initiate enrollment in our Cancer Appetite Recovery Phase 1b/2a Clinical Study (CAReS) for our lead program ART27.13, before the end of this year.”