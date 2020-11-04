Tinley’s Beckett’s Tonics to Launch at Ralphs Grocery Stores in California
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that its Beckett’s non-alcoholic spirits and
ready-to-drink cocktails are now available at select Ralphs supermarket stores throughout Southern California.
Beckett’s has been approved for listing in all Ralphs stores, representing nearly 200 locations throughout the region. The Company expects its products to be available in an initial group of 40-50
stores located in the Company’s core regions in and around Los Angeles: Westside, including West Hollywood; the beach cities, and certain municipalities in Orange County, followed by a broader
launch throughout the Ralphs network.
The following Ralphs locations are scheduled to take delivery this week:
- Ralphs #79, 21751 Lake Forest Dr., CA 92630
- Ralphs #88, 5035 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance, CA 90505
- Ralphs #108, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla, CA 92037
- Ralphs #120, 1413 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278
- Ralphs #139, 13321 Jamboree Road, Tustin, CA 92782
- Ralphs #166, 2700 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
- Ralphs #299, 6300 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620
- Ralphs #645, 500 N Sepulveda Blvd, El Segundo, CA 90245
- Ralphs #720, 30019 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90274
- Ralphs #728, 2909 Rolling Hills Rd. Torrance, CA 90505
- Ralphs #759, 10861 Weyburn, Westwood, CA 90024
Ralphs is the largest subsidiary of the Cincinnati-based Kroger Company, the largest US supermarket and the country’s second-largest general retailer (behind Walmart). Kroger operates over 2,700 grocery stores in addition to a network of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations. Kroger is the fifth-largest retailer in the world, and the fourth largest American-owned private employer in the United States.
The “Low No Alcohol” category, popularly known as the “sober curious” category, is generating $18 billion in annual revenue worldwide, representing one of the fastest-growing beverage categories globally. Recognizing that only one third of US adults drink beverage alcohol regularly, “Low-No Alcohol” beverages offer the other two-thirds of the population adult-style alternatives to sodas and waters.
