Tinley’s Beckett’s Tonics to Launch at Ralphs Grocery Stores in California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that its Beckett’s non-alcoholic spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails are now available at select Ralphs supermarket stores throughout Southern California.



Beckett’s has been approved for listing in all Ralphs stores, representing nearly 200 locations throughout the region. The Company expects its products to be available in an initial group of 40-50 stores located in the Company’s core regions in and around Los Angeles: Westside, including West Hollywood; the beach cities, and certain municipalities in Orange County, followed by a broader launch throughout the Ralphs network.

