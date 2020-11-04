Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
RUTLAND, Vt., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the
company’s management will be presenting at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:
- Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:50 AM Eastern Time.
- Raymond James SMID Cap Company Showcase on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com.
For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.
