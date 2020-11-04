 

Spirax Sarco Introduces Bellows Seal Valve Product Range

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

Zero emissions are guaranteed which ensures the Bellows Seal Valve product range meets the most stringent worldwide emissions legislation.

Blythewood, SC, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management has expanded its product line to include a range of Bellows Seal Valves including the BSA and A3S isolation valves. These product solutions are engineered to maintain plant safety and save energy by totally eliminating stem seal leaks. This exciting release will help oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food, and beverage customers save energy and ensure operator and plant safety.

“As environmental sustainability continues to move to the forefront of discussions in the industrial space, the need for all plants to reduce environmental emissions will become more pressing. Our range of bellows seal valves enable us to offer a solution that will address this challenge, and our competitive pricing and lead times will encourage customers to choose Spirax Sarco,” said Jennifer Carlino, Steam Plant Essentials Product Manager.

According to Carlino, Spirax Sarco's BSA valve range is a flexible and user-friendly isolation solution that includes a throttling plug that allows manual regulation to adjust line pressure and flow. It can also be used as a basic control valve or a substitute for "bypass" lines. The high integrity A3S bellows sealed valve is suitable for use under higher pressure steam, gas, and liquid applications as it is designed to ASME Class 800.

More information on Spirax Sarco’s Bellows Seal Valve product range is available online at www.spiraxsarco.com/us or by calling (800) 883-4411, or email at orders@spirax.com.

###

Attachments 

CONTACT: Leah Veldhoven
Spirax Sarco
8008834411
leah.veldhoven@us.spiraxsarco.com

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spirax Sarco Introduces Bellows Seal Valve Product Range Zero emissions are guaranteed which ensures the Bellows Seal Valve product range meets the most stringent worldwide emissions legislation.Blythewood, SC, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Series A Preferred Shares to List on TSX Venture ...
ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...