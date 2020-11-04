 

BIO-key, Provider of Identity Access Management Solutions Powered by Biometrics, Hosts Q3 Investor Call Thursday, Nov. 12th at 10am ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 14:02  |  46   |   |   

WALL, N.J., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET (details below). Results will be reported prior to the market’s opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details
Date / Time:   Thursday, November 12th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:   1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Live Webcast / Replay:   Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. 
Audio Replay:   1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10149810

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook – Corporate:   BIO-key International
Twitter – Corporate:   @BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors:    @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits – Investors:   BIO_keyIR

Investor & Media Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800
bkyi@catalyst-ir.com


Bio-Key International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIO-key, Provider of Identity Access Management Solutions Powered by Biometrics, Hosts Q3 Investor Call Thursday, Nov. 12th at 10am ET WALL, N.J., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Series A Preferred Shares to List on TSX Venture ...
ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Marion Technical College Selects BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution for Improved Access and Security to Critical Applications
14.10.20
New Mexico’s San Juan College Deploys BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution for Frictionless, Cost-Effective Single Sign-on
08.10.20
U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Deploys BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution for Two-factor Authentication Compliance
08.10.20
U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) Deploys BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution for Two-factor Authentication Compliance

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
8
BIO-KEY International Inc - Spezialist für biometrische Identifizierungstechnologien