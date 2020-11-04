Heat Transfer Fluids Market to Garner $2.0 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
Rise of the concentrated solar power industry across the globe and increase in natural gas production in GCC countries drive the growth of the global heat transfer fluids market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Glycols, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Renewable Energy, Automotive, HVAC & Refrigeration, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global heat transfer fluids industry generated $1.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $2.0 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise of the concentrated solar power industry across the globe, FDA approvals for food-grade heat transfer fluids (HTFs), and increase in natural gas production in GCC countries drive the growth of the global heat transfer fluids market. However, fire & explosion hazards and fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in need for conservation of energy and potential of bio-based HTFs create new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- The demand for heat transfer fluids has experienced a significant decline as the day-to-day operations in the industrial and manufacturing sectors have been shut down amid the lockdown.
- Manufacturing activities have been halted due to closedown of heat transfer fluids factories due to lockdown imposed in many countries. In addition, the supply chain is disrupted. This, in turn, affected the distribution to many end-use industries.
- However, many countries have lifted the lockdown restriction and the industrial and manufacturing sectors have been coming back to normal working conditions. This would raise the demand steadily.
The mineral oils segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period
