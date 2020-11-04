Heat Transfer Fluids Market to Garner $2.0 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise of the concentrated solar power industry across the globe and increase in natural gas production in GCC countries drive the growth of the global heat transfer fluids market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Glycols, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Renewable Energy, Automotive, HVAC & Refrigeration, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global heat transfer fluids industry generated $1.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $2.0 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.