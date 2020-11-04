 

TORM plc to announce third quarter 2020 results

TORM plc (“TORM” or the “Company”) (ticker: TRMD A on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and TRMD on Nasdaq in New York) will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.

The Company’s results will be presented at a conference call at 9:00 am Eastern Time / 3:00 pm Central European Time. If you wish to participate in the call, please dial +45 3272 0417 (or +1 (646) 741 3167 for US connections) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure connection and use 9583275 as conference ID. The presentation can be downloaded from https://investors.torm.com.

There will be a simultaneous live webcast via TORM’s website https://investors.torm.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until 25 November 2020 by dialing +44 (0) 333 3009785 (or +1 (866) 331 1332 for US connections) and using 9583275 as your access code.


CONTACT TORM plc
Morten Agdrup, IR, tel.: +45 3917 9249 Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane
  London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom
  Tel.: +44 203 713 4560
  www.torm.com

 


ABOUT TORM
TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS AS TO THE FUTURE
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and statements other than statements of historical facts. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

