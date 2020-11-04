Notification of indirect holding

The Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” on 04.11.2020 has received a notification of acquisition of indirect holding (attached). According to the notification, since 17.08.2020 the State of Finland, through its owned company Fortum Oyi and a number of other companies, has indirect control over Uniper Ruhrgas International GmbH, a commercial company registered in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The extent of holding of Uniper Ruhrgas Internation GmbH in the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” has not changed. Since 2016 it owns 18.26% of shares in the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.