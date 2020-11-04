PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, and PHEV), Length (Less than 9 meters, 9-14 meters, and Above 14 meters), Range (Less than 200 miles, and More than 200 miles), Battery Capacity (Up to 400 kWh, and Above 400 kWh), and by Power Output (Up to 250kW, and Above 250 kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global electric bus industry was estimated at $17.95 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $31.45 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient, and low-emission buses, strict government regulations toward vehicle emission, and lowered prices of battery drive the growth of the global electric bus market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission buses, stringent government rules and regulations toward vehicle emission, and reduction in battery prices drive the growth of the global electric bus market. On the other hand, high manufacturing cost and low fuel economy & serviceability restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements and proactive government initiatives are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key players.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of Covid-19 led to the closure of several manufacturing units across the globe. Also, shortage of skilled workforce disrupted the entire system and the global electric bus market has been highly affected.

At the same time, an array of restrictions were imposed on transportation during the first phase of the lockdown, thereby impacting the market negatively.

The BEV segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on propulsion type, the BEV segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global electric bus market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, owing to changing perception among individuals toward the adoption of electric buses in developing as well as developed countries. The FCEV segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% throughout the forecast period, due to the fact that hydrogen fuel cell bus emits water as a byproduct and is considered as eco-friendly vehicle,