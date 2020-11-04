 

Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 14:20  |  72   |   |   

Increase in demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient, and low-emission buses, strict government regulations toward vehicle emission, and lowered prices of battery drive the growth of the global electric bus market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, and PHEV), Length (Less than 9 meters, 9-14 meters, and Above 14 meters), Range (Less than 200 miles, and More than 200 miles), Battery Capacity (Up to 400 kWh, and Above 400 kWh), and by Power Output (Up to 250kW, and Above 250 kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global electric bus industry was estimated at $17.95 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $31.45 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2931

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission buses, stringent government rules and regulations toward vehicle emission, and reduction in battery prices drive the growth of the global electric bus market. On the other hand, high manufacturing cost and low fuel economy & serviceability restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements and proactive government initiatives are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key players.

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of Covid-19 led to the closure of several manufacturing units across the globe. Also, shortage of skilled workforce disrupted the entire system and the global electric bus market has been highly affected.
  • At the same time, an array of restrictions were imposed on transportation during the first phase of the lockdown, thereby impacting the market negatively.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Electric Bus Market Request Here!

The BEV segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on propulsion type, the BEV segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global electric bus market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, owing to changing perception among individuals toward the adoption of electric buses in developing as well as developed countries. The FCEV segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% throughout the forecast period, due to the fact that hydrogen fuel cell bus emits water as a byproduct and is considered as eco-friendly vehicle,

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR Allied Market Research Increase in demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient, and low-emission buses, strict government regulations toward vehicle emission, and lowered prices of battery drive the growth of the global electric bus market. PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Maire Tecnimont Group's NextChem And Indian Oil Corporation Sign India's First Circular Economy MoU
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Portable Blenders Market Size Worth $225.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
CGTN: China unveils blueprint to become global leader in innovation
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods