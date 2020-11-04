 

CRU appoints new Marketing Director

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Heidi Bryant as Marketing Director, responsible for CRU's global marketing efforts.

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Heidi has over 26 years' experience in marketing, predominantly in blue chip financial services organisations: she has worked for companies like HSBC, Barclays, BlackRock, Merrill Lynch. She is multilingual (French, German, Spanish, Italian) and a qualified translator from French and Spanish into English. She has extensive experience in creating marketing and sales alignment initiatives working with international sales teams and building successful marketing teams. She's also a big advocate of marketing automation and digital marketing technologies.

She's built global marketing teams and complex marketing strategies across the full marketing mix and has enabled companies like HSBC and iShares (BlackRock) to achieve multi-billion-dollar growth. She was responsible for the enabling digital transformation projects, commercialising marketing activities and driving marketing qualified leads into businesses.

"Heidi Bryant has all the necessary knowledge and experience to drive the continued growth of the company. I look forward to seeing the benefits that she brings to CRU and our global marketing effort." David Trafford CEO, CRU Group"

Read the full story: https://www.crugroup.com/about-cru/news/2020/cru-appoints-new-marketing-director/ 

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

