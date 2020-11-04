 

Intercontinental Exchange Reports October Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported October 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

October Highlights include:

  • Energy open interest (OI) up 9% y/y in October
    • Gasoil OI up 3% y/y
    • Other Oil OI up 2% y/y; October ADV up 42% y/y
      • Heating oil OI up 24% y/y; ADV up 75% y/y
      • RBOB gasoline OI up 23% y/y; ADV up 172% y/y
      • Asia Refined products OI up 14%; ADV up 17% y/y
    • North American natural gas OI up 17% y/y
      • Henry Hub OI up 31% y/y
    • European natural gas OI up 25% y/y; ADV up 34% y/y
      • TTF OI up 35% y/y; ADV up 47% y/y
    • Other Natural Gas OI up 43% y/y; ADV up 43% y/y
      • Japan-Korea Marker OI up 34%; October ADV up 30% y/y
    • Emissions / Environmentals OI up 4% y/y; ADV up 22% y/y
  • Sugar OI up 3% y/y; ADV up 22% y/y
  • NYSE cash equities ADV up 20% y/y
  • NYSE equity options ADV up 66% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

