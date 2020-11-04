Microprocessor and GPU Market worth $138.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Microprocessor and GPU Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Architecture, Functionality, GPU Type, Deployment, Application (Consumer Electronics, Server and Data Center, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market will grow to USD 138.2 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 103.0 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include includes the increase in demand for consumer electronics and rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment. Moreover, implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic can play a key role in driving the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=28633568

The ARM architecture segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The ARM architecture segment of the microprocessor and GPU market, by architecture is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The ARM architecture is power-efficient due to its design, which has led to its use in several applications. Further, the ARM architecture is easy to manage and simple in its architectural design, making it easy to implement in low-powered embedded and portable devices such as smartphones and other compact and hand-held embedded devices. The ongoing commercialization of IoT is expected to fuel the demand for portable devices during the forecast period. This could drive the demand for ARM architecture in years ahead.

The real-time systems segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The real-time systems segment of microprocessor and GPU market, by functionality, is expected to register higher CAGR during forecast period. Microprocessors used in real-time systems offer real-time application-based functionalities. The increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled connected devices could drive the market growth of the real-time systems in a wide variety of applications including digital cameras, live audio-video systems, mobile phones, and sensors used in weather stations. The growing adoption of real-time microprocessors for autonomous technology in the automotive sector and automation in other industrial sectors is expected to drive the demand for microprocessors used in real-time systems.