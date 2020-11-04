 

OneSpaWorld Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, November 11th before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss its quarterly results.

What: OneSpaWorld third quarter 2020 financial results conference call.

When: Wednesday, November 11th at 10:00 am ET.

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.

Dial-in: To access the live conference call, please dial (855) 327-6837 (international dialers please dial (631) 891-4304) and use the passcode 10011670.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed at (844) 512-2921 (international dialers (412) 317-6671), passcode 10011670. The conference call replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at www.onespaworld.com.

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 166 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

On March 19, 2019, OneSpaWorld completed a series of mergers pursuant to which OSW Predecessor (“OSW”), comprised of direct and indirect subsidiaries of Steiner Leisure Ltd. (“Steiner”), and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (“Haymaker”), a special purpose acquisition company, each became indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of OneSpaWorld (the “Business Combination”). Haymaker is the acquirer and OSW the predecessor, whose historical results have become the historical results of OneSpaWorld. The operating results presented for the current quarter and year-to-date period reflect the operating results of all the businesses acquired in the Business Combination.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneSpaWorld Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
OneSpaWorld Welcomes Susan Bonner as Chief Commercial Officer