ValueSetters Announces Name Change to Netcapital Inc. and Reverse Split Effective November 5, 2020

Due to the reverse split, the company’s ticker symbol will temporarily change to VSTRD. After a period of 20 business days, Netcapital Inc.’s ticker symbol will change to NCPL.

ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) today announced that the company will change its name to Netcapital Inc. effective November 5, 2020. Additionally, pursuant to the previously announced merger of ValueSetters and Netcapital, ValueSetters’ common stock will commence trading on a split adjusted basis upon the market open on November 5, 2020.

ValueSetters’ previously announced merger with Netcapital creates a powerful fintech leader with a full range of capabilities within private capital markets. The new name, Netcapital Inc., and associated rebranding will more clearly represent the company’s differentiated position as well as its commitment to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed.

Netcapital Inc., ValueSetters’ New Name, Leverages Netcapital’s Strong Brand and Scalable Technology Platform to Become Synonymous with Leadership in the Private Capital Markets

Netcapital Inc., ValueSetters’ new name, leverages the strength of Netcapital’s well established brand and unique private capital markets platform as well as its large, rapidly growing investor base. Netcapital has been a leader in democratizing private capital markets. The company built one of the first online private fundraising platforms, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to work together to create value. Netcapital’s differentiated platform facilitates both primary offerings and potential liquidity through a Secondary Transfer Platform, provided by Netcapital Systems.

Benefits to our Valued Customers and Partners: Providing a Full Range of Services Elevates our Ability to Empower Innovators, Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders to Succeed.

The merger of ValueSetters and Netcapital affords a full range of capabilities, enhancing our ability to help our valued clients and partners to succeed. ValueSetters’ leadership and staff remain in place. Those leveraging ValueSetters’ consulting business, which will be renamed Netcapital Advisors, will receive the same best-in-class service, care, commitment and attention to detail our partners are accustomed to. Those seeking to raise capital with Netcapital Advisors and Netcapital will encounter a streamlined and seamless experience.