 

Global Diversified Marketing Group Reports Record Quarterly Revenue Up 82% Over Prior Year Levels

YTD Revenue Up 21% Despite Challenging Market Conditions

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK), a global multi-line consumer package goods company with branded product lines reported results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30th, 2020.

Highlights and Results for Three Months ended September 30th, 2020 Compared to the Same Three Months Ended September 30th, 2019

  • Revenues were $667,237, an 82% increase, as compared to $366,354 for the same period in 2019
  • Gross Profit Margin was $246,539, a 71% increase as compared to $143,997 for the same period in 2019
  • Gross margin percentage was 36.9% compared to 39.3% in the 2019 period
  • Net profit was $59,144 compared to $14,126 in the 2019 period.
  • Adjusted net profit which is defined as net profit after adding back non-cash, stock-based expense was $76,856 in 2020 compared to $14,126 in the 2019 period.

Highlights and Results for Nine Months Ended September 30th, 2020 Compared to the Same nine Months Ended September 30th, 2019

  • Revenues were $1,260,539, a 21% increase, as compared to revenues of $1,040,644 for the same period in 2019
  • Gross Profit was $475,066, a 37% increase, as compared to $344,824 for the same period in 2019
  • Gross margin percentage was 37.7% compared to 33.1 in the 2019 period
  • Net loss was $26,132,488 compared to a net loss of $39,263 in the 2019 period
  • Adjusted net profit which is defined as net profit after adding back non-cash, stock-based expense was $54,267 in 2020 compared to a net loss of $39,263 in the 2019 period.

Paul Adler, Chairman, and CEO stated, “Our efforts throughout the quarter and first nine-months of this year have been significant and shown our growth in the numbers despite the pandemic, culminating in a very significant revenue increase and profitable quarter. We continued our global distribution with new agreements in Austria and EU markets and succeeded in new product launches and partnership agreements with distributors and retailers nationwide. As such, we continue to expand our client base and have seen significant traction “. Mr. Adler continued, “Our low overhead structure compared to our peers, positions us nicely to add complementary product lines and leverage our overhead to produce increasing profitability”.

