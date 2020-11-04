 

Prothena Announces Presentations on Two Programs from its Alzheimer’s Disease Portfolio at CTAD 2020

  • Next generation anti- antibodies being developed for subcutaneous administration to improve access for patients with Alzheimer’s disease
  • Multi-immunogen Aβ-tau vaccine being developed for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of investigational therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data from two programs in its Alzheimer’s disease portfolio at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference 2020 (CTAD 2020). Prothena’s programs being highlighted at CTAD 2020 are next generation anti-Aβ antibodies for subcutaneous administration to improve patient access, and a multi-immunogen vaccine that targets key Aβ and tau epitopes, the two main pathological proteins involved in the cause and progression of Alzheimer’s disease, for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. The two programs are part of Prothena’s Alzheimer’s disease portfolio that includes antibodies, vaccines and small molecules.  

“After years of foundational research by our scientists and advances by others, we believe the field is on the precipice of being able to offer patients the first generation of drugs to slow the relentless progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s,” stated Wagner Zago, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Prothena. “Due to the high prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, these first-generation approaches will face significant challenges related to patient access due to high required dose levels, route of administration, manufacturing and distribution limitations. To address these limitations, Prothena has developed a portfolio of next generation therapies with a focus on delivering greater patient access through, for example, highly potent anti-Aβ antibodies that can be delivered through convenient subcutaneous administration. We have accomplished this by applying our knowledge around the structural binding characteristics of antibodies to design and screen novel immunotherapies with improved binding properties to key epitopes to produce the desired clinical effect.”

