 

Overstock to Participate in Wedbush Investor Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer and advocate of blockchain technology, announced its upcoming participation in an investor event hosted by Wedbush Securities. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in this hour-long discussion and Q&A session.

“We remain committed to increasing our visibility and availability to the investment community,” said Johnson. “This event affords us that opportunity. I thank Wedbush for hosting us and look forward to continuing our dialogue with investors on the heels of a strong third quarter.”

The fireside chat in which Overstock will participate will be hosted virtually and webcast to registered attendees on Monday, November 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding this fireside chat. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Alexis Callahan
801-947-5126
ir@overstock.com
 Media:
Megan Herrick
801-947-3564
pr@overstock.com

Overstock.Com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Overstock to Participate in Wedbush Investor Event SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer and advocate of blockchain technology, announced its upcoming participation in an investor event hosted by Wedbush …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Series A Preferred Shares to List on TSX Venture ...
ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
Amazon bleibt Platzhirsch beim Wachstum: Ist es jetzt smart, auf Verfolger wie Etsy oder Shopify zu setzen?
29.10.20
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
tZERO Forges Agreement with Tynton Capital to Digitize & Trade its Proposed Digital Infrastructure Fund with a Planned Offering Size of $300 Million USD
28.10.20
Medici Ventures Makes Additional $8 Million Equity Purchase in Bitt
27.10.20
tZERO Announces Integration With Sterling Trading Tech, Powering Two New Third-Party Broker-Dealers That Are Live & Trading on the tZERO ATS
22.10.20
Overstock Announces Free Shipping on Everything, Delivering Permanent Savings for Customers
21.10.20
tZERO Announces the Launch of its Retail Broker-Dealer Subsidiary
20.10.20
Overstock Scheduled to Release Q3 2020 Financial Results on October 29
16.10.20
LYNX: Overstock.com: Die Entscheidung naht.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
114
Overstock.com