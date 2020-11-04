 

Equillium to Present Data at the 2020 American College of Rheumatology Meeting Demonstrating CD6 Modulation Improves Kidney and Skin Pathology in Preclinical Models of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Studies further validate ongoing clinical development of itolizumab for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immune modifying therapies for severe immune-inflammatory diseases, today announced that data will be presented demonstrating that modulation of the CD6-ALCAM pathway with itolizumab improves kidney and skin pathology in mouse models of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The data will be presented virtually at the 2020 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Virtual Convergence on November 7, 2020.

The posters will be made available in the publications section of the Equillium website at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 7. The studies provide further insight into the role of the CD6-ALCAM pathway in lupus nephritis, specifically in the pathogenesis of glomerulonephritis and in the wider context of systemic lupus. The findings establish that CD6 and ALCAM are over-expressed on T cells and antigen-presenting cells in models of lupus during disease. Importantly, the work highlights the role that the CD6-ALCAM pathway plays in promoting disease by creating an inflammatory environment that recruits other cells such as neutrophils and inflammatory macrophages, and that this can be ameliorated by blocking CD6.

Chaim Putterman, M.D., professor, department of rheumatology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine stated, “Evidence of increased CD6-ALCAM signaling in the kidneys of lupus nephritis patients and the corresponding efficacy of CD6 blockade in animal models support the therapeutic potential for itolizumab as a new immuno-modulatory treatment for people experiencing lupus nephritis - a very serious manifestation of lupus for which there are currently no treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

“The CD6-ALCAM pathway plays an important role in both the activity and trafficking of pathogenic T-cells that drive autoimmune disease, and our studies underscore the therapeutic potential of blocking this to treat multiple lupus pathologies,” added Stephen Connelly, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Equillium. “These results provide further validation and are supportive of our ongoing clinical trials of itolizumab in lupus patients where we believe targeting the CD6-ALCAM pathway could provide therapeutic benefit to those with the disease.”

