Denbury Reacquires the NEJD and Free State CO2 Pipelines

Reduces Debt and Lowers Interest Expense While Maximizing Flexibility for Future CCUS Operations

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it has restructured its long-standing CO 2 pipeline arrangements with Genesis Energy, L.P. (“Genesis”), covering:



the 183-mile Northeast Jackson Dome (NEJD) Pipeline system which runs south from Denbury’s Jackson Dome CO 2 source field to near Donaldsonville, Louisiana, where it connects into Denbury’s Green Pipeline extending across south Louisiana and southeast Texas to near Houston, and

source field to near Donaldsonville, Louisiana, where it connects into Denbury’s Green Pipeline extending across south Louisiana and southeast Texas to near Houston, and the 86-mile Free State Pipeline which runs from Jackson Dome to Denbury’s oil fields in eastern Mississippi.

Under the terms of the agreements executed on October 30, 2020, (a) Denbury reacquired the NEJD Pipeline system from Genesis in exchange for $70 million, to be paid in four equal payments during 2021, representing full settlement of all remaining obligations under the NEJD secured financing lease; and (b) Denbury reacquired the Free State Pipeline from Genesis in exchange for a one-time payment of $22.5 million on October 30, 2020. Denbury plans to fund these payments with excess cash flow and borrowings under its bank credit facility.