Denbury Reacquires the NEJD and Free State CO2 Pipelines
Reduces Debt and Lowers Interest Expense While Maximizing Flexibility for Future CCUS Operations
PLANO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it has restructured its long-standing CO2 pipeline arrangements
with Genesis Energy, L.P. (“Genesis”), covering:
- the 183-mile Northeast Jackson Dome (NEJD) Pipeline system which runs south from Denbury’s Jackson Dome CO2 source field to near Donaldsonville, Louisiana, where it connects into Denbury’s Green Pipeline extending across south Louisiana and southeast Texas to near Houston, and
- the 86-mile Free State Pipeline which runs from Jackson Dome to Denbury’s oil fields in eastern Mississippi.
Under the terms of the agreements executed on October 30, 2020, (a) Denbury reacquired the NEJD Pipeline system from Genesis in exchange for $70 million, to be paid in four equal payments during 2021, representing full settlement of all remaining obligations under the NEJD secured financing lease; and (b) Denbury reacquired the Free State Pipeline from Genesis in exchange for a one-time payment of $22.5 million on October 30, 2020. Denbury plans to fund these payments with excess cash flow and borrowings under its bank credit facility.
Denbury historically recorded the NEJD and Free State pipeline financing arrangements as debt on its balance sheet, which totaled approximately $116 million prior to the application of fresh start accounting on September 18, 2020, as part of Denbury’s exit from bankruptcy. As a result of these transactions and the application of fresh start accounting, Denbury’s total remaining debt obligations associated with the NEJD and Free State pipeline financing arrangements were reduced by approximately $25 million, to approximately $91 million.
NEJD Pipeline System Transaction Details
- In May 2008, Denbury conveyed ownership of the NEJD Pipeline system to Genesis for $175 million and entered into a 20-year financing lease agreement to repay Genesis
its principal amount plus interest at an effective rate of 10.25%.
- Before applying fresh start accounting as of September 18, 2020, Denbury’s remaining obligation associated with the NEJD Pipeline financing lease agreement was
estimated to be approximately $68 million.
- In full settlement of all remaining obligations under the NEJD financing lease agreement, Denbury has agreed to pay Genesis a total of $70 million in four equal quarterly payments of $17.5 million each payable on January 31, April 30, July 31 and October 31, 2021. In exchange, on October 30, 2020, Denbury reacquired the NEJD Pipeline system from Genesis.
Free State Pipeline Purchase Details
