PolyPid to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/pypd/2115344

About PolyPid

PolyPid is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology. PolyPid’s product candidates are designed to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with drugs to deliver them directly to precise sites in the body at predetermined release rates and over durations ranging from several days to several months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of SSIs in different type of surgeries, including abdominal and open-heart surgery. PolyPid’s technology and products are based on the inventions of Dr. Noam Emanuel, the Founder and the Chief Scientific Officer of the company.

